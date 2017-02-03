WTSP
Police recovering body near Palmetto Beach

WTSP 3:38 PM. EST February 03, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- Police are recovering a body from the water Friday afternoon south of Palmetto Beach.

The scene is near Guy N. Verger Boulevard and Barge Avenue.

Stay with 10News WTSP for details.

(© 2017 WTSP)


