Close Police recovering body near Palmetto Beach WTSP 3:38 PM. EST February 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST TAMPA, Fla. -- Police are recovering a body from the water Friday afternoon south of Palmetto Beach.The scene is near Guy N. Verger Boulevard and Barge Avenue.Stay with 10News WTSP for details. (© 2017 WTSP) CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Spirit Airlines asks woman to 'cover up' Road rage incident in Ocala Tampa Housing Authority spending under scrutiny Palm Harbor man dies after red light crash in Oldsmar Little Boy Finds Snake in Toilet The murder of Jennifer Odom revisited Urgent warning after Craigslist murder Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump's line Eaglet getting fed Video Shows Man Slap Teen Aboard School Bus More Stories President Trump to visit MacDill AFB next week Feb. 3, 2017, 1:29 p.m. Heroin bust in Hernando Co. included drug packets… Feb. 3, 2017, 12:56 p.m. Police reopen cold case of 1982 murder of Brink's… Feb. 3, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs