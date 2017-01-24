Police release sketch of sexual assault suspect

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa police released a composite sketch Tuesday of the man wanted in a sexual assault early Sunday.
The attack reportedly occurred in the area of North Central Avenue and East Yukon Street.
The suspect is described as a black male in his early to mid-20s.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay. They might be eligible for a reward of up to $3000.
