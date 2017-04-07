Police search Flatwoods Park for missing teen

Several agencies will continue to search Thursday for a Hillsborough County park for a Tampa girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Tampa police, along with members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Pasco County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, will continue the search of Flatwoods Park at 9 a.m. for 17-year-old Hailey Acierno

The teen has not been seen since March 28. Police said she is known to spend time at the park.

Officers said they are using all available means to search the park, including the Air Service, canine, horses, off-road vehicles, and officers on foot.

Acierno is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130 or (813) 931-6500.

