Police search for answers in Ybor homicide, attempted murder

(Photo: Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA, FLA. - Detectives are looking for information on the whereabouts of a suspects following a Ybor homicide.

Shortly after 1 am on Oct. 1, Tampa Police detectives say John Jarah Hicks III and another man were at the Ybor Grocery on 15th St. when they asked two victims for a ride.

The four men got into a beige 2003 Ford Taurus and the driver was told to pull over near 18th Ave. and North 17th St..

Hicks and the other man forced the victims out of the car, ordered them to remove their pants and lay on the ground. They shot both men, and they stole their cash and other items.

DuVaughn Shaheed, 55, died as a result of the shooting. The second victim was seriously injured.

Hicks was arrested on October 5, 2017 and charged with murder in the 1st degree, felony murder, and attempted 1st degree felony murder.

Detectives are seeking information that would help the to identify the second suspect. He is described as a black male, light complexion, tall, thin build and was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and hat.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspectand who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

