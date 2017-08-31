Police search for information in suspicious death

SARASOTA FLA. - Detectives are asking for the public's help in the homicide of 31-year-old Travis Combs.

Sarasota Police Department says Combs was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Aug. 28, near the intersection of 22nd Street and Palmadelia Ave.

No additional details have been released, but if anyone in the public has any information regarding this case deputies ask that they call Detective Kim Laster at 941-364-7327 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

