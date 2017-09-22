Police search for missing 77-year-old man

(Photo: Tampa Police Department)

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a 77-year old man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, as well as other medical conditions.

Tampa Police say John Goodman follows a daily schedule to be picked up by taxi at his home on West Lemon Street and taken to the Westshore Senior Center. Later in his day he is once again picked up by taxi and dropped off at an Adult Living facility in the 2900 block of N. Boulevard. At the end of the day a family member brings him home.

Goodman was reported missing when his sister arrived to pick him up from the Adult Living Facility on Thursday evening but was told he never arrived.Tampa Police Department say Goodman told the cab driver that he was meeting a friend for dinner.

Goodman's family members, are concerned for his well-being. Goodman is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, type-2 diabetes, hypertension, and depression and needs his medication.

Anyone who sees John Goodman is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

