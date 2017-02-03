Police step up for athlete on National Signing Day

CLEARWATER, Fla. - It’s a snapshot of one of the happiest days of a student-athlete’s life. But the one person Tramar Reece wishes could be there is not.

“October of 2015,” says Reece.

Tramar’s mom, the one person always by his side, passed away unexpectedly last year.

So the people standing behind Tramar on National Signing Day as he signed to play defensive line for Indiana University may not be blood, but don’t tell him they are not family.

“It's huge knowing I have them behind me,” he says.

Those guys are St. Petersburg police officers and volunteers with the group Men in the Making.

“Men in the Making is an organization that is dedicated to serving the youth in a community, mostly at-risk youth, who may not have fatherly influence in their lives,” says St. Pete police sergeant Matthew Furse, president of the group.

The group was created after officer David Crawford was killed by a 16-year-old boy back in 2011.

“We mentor them, teach them life skills,” says Furse.

Tramar has been part of the group since the seventh grade.

“A huge impact. I wasn’t a bad kid but it was much easier doing school work and making the right choices,” says Reece.

And the mentors in the group know they still have many more lives to touch.

“Last year, we took a walk through Jordan Park where we had seven deaths in seven weeks, and we had kids there that were related to one of the victims and they broke down,” says Furse.

But being able to see one of their own succeed on the biggest day lets them know that they are doing something right.

“Stuff my mom instilled in me at young age and people surrounding me, like the group, has helped me a lot,” says Reece.

“He’s absolutely an inspiration to kids who look up to him,” says Furse.

If you would like to donate to the organization, visit http://meninthemaking.org/

(© 2017 WTSP)