Police: Suspect with pink backpack takes $4,600 worth of phones

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A man carrying a pink backpack broke into a store and stole $4,600 worth of Samsung phones, according to St. Petersburg police.
The suspect smashed a window and entered Five Star Rental Purchase, 2112 34th St. S. about 3:25 a.m. Feb. 13.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact police at 727-893-7780, or text the keyword “SPPD” and an anonymous text to 847-411 (Tip-411.)
