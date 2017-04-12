Police take custody of armed Blake students

Two Blake High School students are in custody after a search found that they were armed during a fight. Google photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Two students from Blake High School are in custody after they had a fight, and later it was found that one had a gun and another had a knife.

Tampa police say the two boys got into a fight about 11 a.m. Wednesday and an assistant principal stepped in. Both were taken to the assistant principal’s office.

The school resource officer searched them and found that one student had a gun and another had a knife. Police said neither weapon was shown during the fight.

The students were taken to Tampa Police District office for questioning. Their parents were notified.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown during the fight.

