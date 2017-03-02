Police: Thief takes woman purse from Publix cart

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Dental death lawsuit
-
Millions mesmerized by pregnant giraffe
-
GIRAFFE WATCH: When will April give birth?
-
2 alleged members of MS-13 gang charged in teen's murder
-
Why is Hagan so reluctant to talk?
-
2-year-old dies after being left in hot SUV
-
Giraffe cam take down
-
Pregnant giraffe cam
-
Eaglet getting fed
More Stories
-
Mother of child killed in foster care: 'I thought I…Mar. 2, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
-
Four units a total loss in Tampa apartment complex…Mar. 2, 2017, 1:25 p.m.
-
Hernando deputies seize nearly 200 pounds of pot…Mar. 2, 2017, 8:26 a.m.