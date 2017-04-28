Police: Walmart shoppers got $20s instead of $5s as change

Winter Haven police are looking for these people in connection with a Walmart register that was giving out too much money as change. Surveillance photo

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Police are looking for several Walmart customers who got $20s for change instead of $5s, and got more than $1,000.

About 12:34 a.m. April 22, a group of eight -- two are young children and one teenager who appear to be family or close friends-- entered the Walmart at 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

Police said one of the males who is bald with large tattoo on his right shoulder and down the arm scanned and paid cash for two items. He then retrieved the change from the machine.





Video shows him walking away and then returning while one of the other males is ringing up a single item, according to police. They appear to compare the bills and obviously see that the change given back was incorrect.

What should have come out as a $5 bill as change was a $20 bill. The members of the group then lined up to pay for one small item each to receive change that should include $5 -- knowing they would instead receive a $20 bill.

The group continued the activity for more than 20 minutes.

Police said the store found the error and an audit concluded that $20 bills were put in the slot where the $5 bills should go. Video was reviewed and shows the group conducting the transactions. All totaled, the group retrieved $1,100 in error.

Video from the parking lot shows that the group came in two vehicles, one newer model black four-door car and the other a silver or gray four-door car.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH reward.

© 2017 WTSP-TV