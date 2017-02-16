Police: Woman shoots home intruder

Image of a handgun. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY -- An investigation is underway after a St. Petersburg woman opened fire on a man that was trying to break into her home.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says the woman living in the home in the 900 block of 24th Ave. S, observed a man she did not know crawling through a side window of her home. She warned the man she was armed and he proceeded to come into the house. That's when she shot him.

The man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

