Police: Woman used stolen ID for breast implants

Nyaira Thomas. Lakeland police photo

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole the identity of an Illinois woman, and then got breast implants, a butt injection and lip enhancement.

When asked if he's seen a case like this before, Sgt. Gary Gross of the Lakeland Police Department said, "Only on Nip Tuck. This is really bizarre."

Police said Nayaira Thomas stole the woman's identity, identified as K.C., and used her named to apply for several credit cards, including Care Credit. She applied for that card through the Watson Clinic, police said.

Thomas presented herself to clinic staff as K.C. and had a fake Illinois ID with her picture on it, according to police.

Police said Thomas had procedures done on two separate dates:

-- Feb. 20, Thomas received breast implants, liposuction of her flanks, and the fat from the flanks was placed in her buttocks. Cost: $10,495.

-- Feb. 27, Thomas received one cc of Juvederm in her lips at a cost of $530.

The total cost for the procedures is $11,025.

Police said on Thomas' credit card applications, she listed a Lake Wales address, different from the Illinois address on the ID.

Detective Dustin Fetz went to the Lake Wales address, and a friend of Thomas then identified her. Thomas has been charged with criminal use of personal ID, forgery and grand theft of more than $10,000.00, but she is still on the run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fetz at 863-834-8993 or via email at dustin.fetz@lakelandgov.net

