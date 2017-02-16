Police: Woman kidnapped baby to force neighbor to change testimony

Anita Johnson is reunited with her infant daughter London Baker. St. Petersburg Police said that Johnson's neighbor, Lorraine Rainey, allegedly kidnapped the baby to force Johnson to change her testimony. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A St. Petersburg woman who allegedly kidnapped her neighbor's baby Thursday morning was placed under arrest and the baby was returned to her mother unharmed.

St. Petersburg Police said that the suspect, Lorraine Rainey, 35, took the 2 1/2 month old child of Anita Johnson, 33, in order to get Johnson to change her testimony to police about an incident Wednesday afternoon where Rainey allegedly tried to run over Johnson's husband.

Johnson was a key witness to the incident where her husband was not harmed.

According to the report, Rainey forced her way into Johnson's home and coerced Johnson to drive to SPPD headquarters. Johnson entered the building but left Rainey alone with the infant, London Baker, nside of the vehicle. When Johnson returned to her car, Rainey had left with London.

SPPD said that Rainey got into the car of an unknown person and went back to her neighborhood. When she arrived, Rainey saw SPPD officers in the area. Police said that Rainey tried to avoid being seen and attempted to flee police on foot. She was caught and the baby was taken away from her unharmed.

Police shared video of London being reunited with her mother at police headquarters.

Rainey faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness.

SPPD detectives want to speak with the driver who gave Rainey a ride. If you have information about the driver, call 727-893-7780.

