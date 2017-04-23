Polk brush fire 75% contained

Approximately two dozen firefighters from Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service are currently working together to keep the fire contained within the containment area. Polk County Fire Rescue photo

A 700-acre brush fire, that is considered suspicious, is now 75 percent contained and two dozen firefighters are on the scene from Polk County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service.

The fire had forced the evacuation of residents at Indian Lake Estates, but that order was lifted late Saturday.

Today’s weather -- with rain expected -- is expected to help firefighters extinguish the fire.



Here are more details:

• Wildfire is 75% contained

• Fire affects approximately 700 acres

• Evacuation order lifted at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22

• Polk County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, to a large outside fire

• Several structures were destroyed, but none of them are residential homes

• There are 800 residential homes and 8,000 lots in Indian Lake Estates

• Hundreds of firefighters were called out to work the fire

• Close to 100 firefighting vehicles were called out

• Mutual aid received from most Polk municipalities and nearby counties

• The cause of the fire is under investigation

• Anyone who knows how the fire started should call 1-800-342-5869

• Friday night, 9 people (8 adults, 1 child) used the shelter the Red Cross set up at the 1st Presbyterian Church Lake Wales, located at 309 E. Central Avenue, Lake Wales FL, 33853

• No roads were closed due to the fire

• Polk County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service will stay on scene as long as there’s a need

