Polk City woman gets visitation rights after DUI on horse

The horse, named Bo Duke, is now in the care of Polk County Animal Control.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Remember the lady who was arrested on November 2, 2017 for DUI on a horse and animal neglect?

Donna Byrne, 53, was arrested after deputies say she rode her horse named Bo Duke in the roadway near Combee Road and North Crystal Lake Drive in Lakeland while she was intoxicated.

Byrne's blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit when she was arrested. The horse was then taken to the Polk County Sheriff's Animal Control livestock facility.

Byrne had her day in court today.

Polk County Judge Sharon Franklin ruled that because she endangered the safety of Bo Duke, she is unfit to care for him and placed the horse in the care of two of Byrne's friends.

Judge Franklin ordered Byrne to get treatment for her alcohol problem, but she was granted supervised visitation with Bo Duke.

The court will meet again in January to make further recommendations in the case. Bo Duke's future will depend on Byrne's successful completion of an alcohol treatment program.

© 2017 WTSP-TV