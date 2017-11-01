Polk Co. woman found guilty of murdering her boyfriend

Polk Sheriff's detectives have charged a 33-year-old woman with the first-degree murder of her boyfriend 33-year-old Tomorreio Clark.

Star Tribble of Winter Haven has also been charged with attempted tampering with evidence, tampering with evidence, and tampering with a witness in a capital felony investigation.

Tribble has been found guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday. She will be sentenced to life in prison, according to the State Attorney.

Original story:

ORIGINAL STORY: Girlfriend arrested in Polk man's murder, family speaks

Detectives say on the morning of Feb. 22, Tribble's adult daughter, Damecia Stephens, found Clark's body face down on a mattress on the floor of their home with a gunshot wound to the head and called the police.

Clark and Tribble have been together 15 years and have two children together, a seven-year-old and a 10-year-old.

In interviews with detectives, Tribble said she left the home with her children Thursday night and did not come home until Monday when Stephens called her.

However, Stephens told police they returned home Friday morning and, after dinner, the boys went to bed she went to take a shower while her parents were in their bedroom. While she was showering she said she heard a loud "boom" and several minutes later Tribble came to the bathroom and told Stephens they needed to leave.

Stephens said she asked her mother what the noise was and she said something fell in the closet. Stephens got dressed, woke her brothers and they got clothes together to leave for the weekend.

When Stephens went to tell her dad goodbye, the door was shut and Tribble told her he was in the shower.

Stephens also told detectives while at a gas station in Defuniak Springs, Tribble told her to throw away a plastic shopping bag. Stephens told police the bag had an object in it that felt like metal and was wrapped in other shopping bags.

Stephens also told detectives her mother told her not to tell anyone they were home Friday.

Detectives discovered surveillance video from the couple's neighborhood that had footage that was consistent with Stephens account of when they were home and when they left.

Tribble, who has been in the jail since her Feb. 23 arrest, will have another first appearance hearing on Tuesday, March 15 for the new charges.

