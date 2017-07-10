WTSP
Polk County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for DUI and property damage

10News Staff , WTSP 6:44 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

A Polk County Sheriff's deputy was arrested late Sunday after Winter Haven Police responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a car crash. 

Winter Haven police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call around 11:45 on Sunday to find Deputy David Clark slurring his words an swaying,near his vehicle.

Clark's vehicle was crashed into a power pole, which had broken as a result of Clark's accident, WHPD reports. He appeared intoxicated but refused a breath test. 

The 10-year PCSO veteran was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with one count DUI and one count DUI with property damage and released on $1,000 bond.

 

