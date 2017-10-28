LAKE WALES, FLA. - Investigators are asking for the public's help following a fatal hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning.

Authorities say 56-year-old Leonard Wimberly Jr. was riding his three-wheeled bicycle along Masterpiece Rd. in Lake Wales, just after midnight, when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound.

Wimberly was brought to Lake Wales Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit says pieces of a side mirror from a 1998-2009 Dodge 2500 or 3500 pickup truck. The mirror left behind is a tow mirror. The suspect truck continued heading west on Masterpiece Road, toward Scenic Hwy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

