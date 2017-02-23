Polk County Top 10 Most Wanted

Warrant for Attempted armed robbery with firearm Priors – Robbery, Possession of cannabis, VOP, battery on person 65 or older, Cannabis sell with intention to sell 1k, Possession of meth, among other drug charges.

The Polk County's Most Wanted list is out and more than half of the people on the list are wanted for drugs.

If anyone recognizes or sees any of these people, they are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (863) 298-6200. People do not have to identify themselves to authorities when turning in a Most Wanted person.

The current list includes:

Javarice Leon Manago of Lakeland: DOB-- 10/08/1992. He's wanted for an armed robbery with a firearm. He also has prior convictions of drug charges.



DOB-- 10/08/1992. He's wanted for an armed robbery with a firearm. He also has prior convictions of drug charges. Francisco Martinez Delgado of Haines City : DOB-- 10/14/1991. He's wanted for attempt of second degree murder, aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm in public. He a history of burglary, grand theft and more.



: DOB-- 10/14/1991. He's wanted for attempt of second degree murder, aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm in public. He a history of burglary, grand theft and more. Malcom Clay Lewis of Frostproof: DOB-- 05/01/1994. He's wanted in connection to an attempted robbery with a firearm. He has a history of robbery and home invasion.



DOB-- 05/01/1994. He's wanted in connection to an attempted robbery with a firearm. He has a history of robbery and home invasion. Toddrick Gaines of Frosproof: DOB-- 04/30/94. He's wanted for robbery, possession of cannabis, violation of parole, battery on person 65 or older, cannabis with intention to sell, possession of meth and other drug charges.



DOB-- 04/30/94. He's wanted for robbery, possession of cannabis, violation of parole, battery on person 65 or older, cannabis with intention to sell, possession of meth and other drug charges. Westlee Davis: DOB-- 10/37/80. He's wanted for an armed occupied burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with a victim.



DOB-- 10/37/80. He's wanted for an armed occupied burglary, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with a victim. Xzaiveous Scott: DOB-- 1/28/86. He's wanted for trafficking in heroin, cocaine, and narcotics and several previous drug charges.



DOB-- 1/28/86. He's wanted for trafficking in heroin, cocaine, and narcotics and several previous drug charges. Alto Copeland : DOB-- 1/31/84. He's wanted for robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, violation of pre-trial release and previous convictions of drugs and assaults.



: DOB-- 1/31/84. He's wanted for robbery by sudden snatching, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, violation of pre-trial release and previous convictions of drugs and assaults. Kevin WolfGang Holler: DOB 12/17/1992. He's wanted to armed robbery with weapon then fled to Mobile, AL. He's a suspect in the Pinch a Penny robbery.

(© 2017 WTSP)