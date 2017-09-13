Polk girl's death may have been from improper generator use

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the death of a 7-year-old girl in Lakeland may have been caused by improper generator use.

The PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a call around 11:45 a.m. this morning from the girl's 41-year-old mother, who lives in the 5100 block of Dossey Road S. in Lakeland. She said she woke up this morning and was feeling dizzy, and her daughter who sleeps in the bed with her, appeared to be deceased.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded and arrived on-scene, where they found the mother sitting outside. They immediately transported her to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for her symptoms of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

She told responders that the generator was running in the living room, while she and the girl were asleep in the bedroom. A fan was blowing on them while they slept.

Responders opened all the windows and checked the levels before allowing deputies to respond inside. Once inside, deputies located the victim deceased in the bed.

There were very high and dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the adjoining residence as well. No other victims were affected.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim's exact cause of death.

