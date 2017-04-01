Polk sheriff 'accepts' Get Out of Jail Free cards

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is having some fun on April Fools' Day.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is having some fun on April Fools' Day.

A Facebook post by the sheriff's office says: "BREAKING NEWS: Sheriff Judd announces law enforcement and detention deputy sheriffs will be honoring “Get Out Of Jail Free” cards from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on April 1, 2017.* Cards should be presented prior to any law enforcement action.

"*This offer is void with any actual arrest. It might be better if you offered a donut in exchange for leniency, though, it’s probably better if you just don’t break the law."

© 2017 WTSP-TV