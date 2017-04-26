Polk sheriff seeks man who threatened Judd, firefighters

William David Anderson is charged with building a fire unattended or extinguished, hindering firefighters, violating a burn ban, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; and corrupt threat by public servant or family.

LAKELAND, Fla.-- A Lakeland man is at large after he threatened firefighters -- and Sheriff Grady Judd -- who were trying to put out a garbage fire he built in his yard.

About 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a fire on Christy Lane, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. A firefighter then told William David Anderson that his fire was illegal due to the county's burn ban.

Anderson, with a hand in a pocket, then told the firefighters to get off of his property and he threatened to shoot them all, according to the sheriff's office. He then said he would "put a bullet in Grady's head."

The fire crew left the area and called for law enforcement.

A deputy arrived, and a firefighter said that Anderson had gone inside his home. The deputy tried to get anyone inside to come out and when no one did, he sent three cans of tear gas into the house.

Deputies forced their way inside and found the house empty. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Investigators found that the fire contained bottles, cans aerosol cans and a DVD player.

Anderson of Lakeland is charged with building a fire unattended or extinguished, hindering firefighters, violating a burn ban, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill; and corrupt threat by public servant or family.

