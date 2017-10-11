1 person dead, unable to escape with 6 others from burning Lakeland home

Six people, including five adults and two children, were able to get out of the home at 7425 Green Road, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release. One person was not able to escape. (Photo: Polk County)

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Investigators are working to figure out what lead up to a person's death in a house fire early Wednesday.

Six people, including four adults and two children, were able to get out of the home at 7425 Green Road, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.

One unidentified adult was not able to escape.

Everyone else realized there was a fire around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.

A death investigation is underway, and the person's cause of death later will be determined by an autopsy, the release states.

Polk County officials issued a statement regarding fire safety in light of this week being Fire Prevention Week. Although the cause of this specific fire is not yet known, officials stress the importance of having at least two ways of getting out of a burning building.

"In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds," the statement reads, in part. "That’s why home escape planning is so critical in a fire situation.

"It ensures that everyone in the household knows how to use that small window of time wisely."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV