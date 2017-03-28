2 men injured in Winter Haven shooting

Sailwind Apartments (Photo: Google Maps)

POLK COUNTY -- Winter Haven Police are investigating after two men were injured from gunshot wounds.

Police say just before 9 p.m., a caller reported to 911 gunshots were heard in the Sailwind Apartments in the 300 block of 24th St. NW in Winter Haven.

When officers were responding to the scene, they got a call that two men showed up to a Winter Haven ER with multiple gunshot wounds. 23-year-old Johnson Joseph and 22-year-old Alix Poinvil were transferred to the Lakeland Regional Health where they underwent surgery. Poinvil had one gunshot wound to his leg and both men are expected to recover.

It was determined the two men were at the apartment complex prior to arriving at the hospital.

Police have not said whether they are looking for suspect(s) at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WTSP-TV