24-year-old arrested in wrong-way crash that killed a St. Pete man

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Christina Eighmey knows what happened early Saturday morning will be something she never forgets.

“I was heading eastbound and as soon as I saw the accident, I pulled over with flashers on,” says Eighmey.

That accident troopers say was caused by 24-year-old Travis Coats. They say he was driving the wrong way on I-4 when he crashed into a vehicle killing the man inside.

“I ran over to the truck where there was fire and flames and two other gentlemen who helped me pull him out from the window,” says Eighmey.

Eighmey says they were able to pull Coats to safety seconds before his truck burst into flames.

“I’m lucky I was not the one involved. Anyone could’ve been the one,” says Eighmey.

And Eighmey’s right. Wrong-way crashes happen in Florida way too often. The latest records show that in 2015, there were nearly 1,500 wrong way crashes in the state.

The Florida Department of Transportation has implemented various wrong way driving counter measures; such as wrong way signage and roadway reflectors.

Data shows that wrong way crashes aren’t always caused by drivers who are impaired; that’s why education is key.

But officials say in this case, Coats was drinking and now he faces numerous charges including DUI Manslaughter.

