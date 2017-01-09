Australian man accused in spanking videos case extradited to Polk Co.

An Australian man has been extradited to Polk County to face sex charges on allegations he was involved with videos on girls being paddled. A former Polk deputy has already been convicted and sentenced in the case. Photo from the Ledger

An Australian man has been extradited to Polk County to face sex charges on allegations he was involved with videos of children being paddled. A former Polk deputy has already been convicted and sentenced in the case.

According to the Polk County sheriff:

After a lengthy extradition process, Marshals from the U.S. Marshals Service transported 59-year-old Christopher Lobban of Mullaloo, Austrailia to Orlando International Airport, arriving late Friday, January 6, 2017.

Lobban was arrested by Western Australia Police on Saturday, July 16, 2011, at his home in Mullaloo, Australia, on a Polk County provisional warrant for two counts promotion of sexual performance of a child, two counts solicitation to commit aggravated child abuse by malicious punishment, and two counts solicitation to commit lewd/lascivious battery on a victim 12-16 years of age.

Lobban has remained in custody in Australia pending extradition to the United States.

The investigation began in May 2011 when Polk detectives were alerted that a Polk County Sheriff's detention deputy, 45-year-old (at the time) Robin Pagoria, was severely punishing (by whipping with sex paddles) two children she had access to between the ages of 12 and 16.

She also filmed and distributed the video of the whippings to Lobban in Australia. Pagoria was subsequently arrested and resigned from the sheriff's office.

The multiple charges related to the sadomasochistic child abuse were three counts of aggravated child abuse, three counts of production of child pornography, three counts of promotion of child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography, and three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct. she was convicted and sentenced to Florida State Prison for two counts of aggravated child abuse (20 years), two counts of use/allow child to engage in sex act (15 years), and two counts of lewd/lascivious battery cause sexual activity of victims under 16 (15 years), serving the terms concurrently.She was sent to prison in February 2013 and has an estimated release date of February 27, 2030.

During interviews with Pagoria and searches of her home, computer, and cell phone, PCSO detectives learned that Pagoria's online "domestic discipline" boyfriend, identified as Christopher Lobban of Western Australia, was instrumental in the abuse of the children. The two met on Spankfinder.com.

Lobban instructed Pagoria how to make a "spanking table" and instructed her how to hit the young girls. Pagoria also videotaped the abuse and uploaded the videos to Vimeo.com for Lobban's review. The victims also described Lobban as being very involved in their "punishment."

As a result of a dual investigation between the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Western Australia Police into Lobban's involvement in online sex crimes, a search warrant was executed at Lobban's residence on May 30, 2011, four days after Pagoria's arrest in Polk County. The Western Australia Police executed the search warrant and seized two computers and several cell phones from Lobban's residence. Police also observed sadomasochistic spanking paraphernalia inside of Lobban's home during the search warrant. Upon making initial contact with Lobban, he told the police that he was expecting them.

The police discovered in Lobban's residence several news articles printed off the Internet regarding Robin Pagoria's arrest and a copy of her arrest affidavit. Within the news articles and affidavit, Lobban had highlighted the parts referring to Pagoria's online boyfriend (Lobban).

"Back in 2011, I said we would hunt down and hold accountable the sadomasochistic child abuser Christopher Lobban. Thanks to the great work of our detectives, the 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, the Western Australia Police, the United States Department of Justice, the Unites States State Department, the Office of International Affairs, Interpol, and the United States Marshals Service, Lobban is now hereafter 5 1/2 years in Polk County facing justice for the sadomasochistic sexual abuse of these girls," said Sheriff Grady Judd.