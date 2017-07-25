'Be a man,' turn yourself in: Deputies looking for driver in deadly crash

Deputies are looking for the driver of this car, Darrell Coleman, Jr., who is believed to have hit and killed Polk County Sheriff's Office volunteer Charles Hudson Jr. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

HAINES CITY, FLA. - Police call the man believed to have hit and killed a Polk County Sheriff's Office volunteer a "coward" and ask the public to help find their suspect.

Darrell Lavel Coleman Jr., 26, allegedly hit volunteer Charles Hudson Jr. with his silver Toyota. Hudson, 66, had been riding his bike along Kokomo Road.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Coleman is a "coward," and anyone who could be hiding him should step up and do the right thing.

(Photo: Polk Co. Sheriff's Office)

"This is the car that was driven by a coward - Darrell Coleman, Jr., AKA 'Smooth' - yesterday, after he struck and killed one of our volunteer members, Charles Hudson, while he was bicycling in Haines City," Judd wrote in a Facebook post. "Darrell - turn yourself in. Whoever is hiding Darrell - turn him in. Killing someone and then running from the law is not smooth - it's cowardly.

"Be a man. Do the right thing."

Coleman has three warrants for his arrest, including leaving the scene of a crash involving death, driving with a revoked license involving death and trespassing.

He was last believed be wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or submit online at P3tips.com.

