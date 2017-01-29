Body discovered inside previously engulfed house in Auburndale

Fire truck (Photo: AP File Photo)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 11 a.m. Sunday to assist the Polk County Fire Rescue for a house that had been previously engulfed in flames. The house was located at 1204 Taylor St. in Auburndale.

A body was discovered inside of the house which a next of kin has identified as 46-year-old David Pierce. Pierce was a resident of the home.

A further investigation is being performed to determine the cause of death and the cause of the fire.

