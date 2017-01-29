WTSP
Close

Body discovered inside previously engulfed house in Auburndale

10News Staff , WTSP 4:08 PM. EST January 29, 2017

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 11 a.m. Sunday to assist the Polk County Fire Rescue for a house that had been previously engulfed in flames. The house was located at  1204 Taylor St. in Auburndale.

A body was discovered inside of the house which a next of kin has identified as 46-year-old David Pierce. Pierce was a resident of the home. 

A further investigation is being performed to determine the cause of death and the cause of the fire.

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories