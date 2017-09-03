Bond increased for suspect in Lakeland hit-and-run of 11-year-old

William Hull (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The suspect of a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 11-year-old girl had his bond increased from $5,000 to $21,000 following his first court appearance on Sunday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

William Hull, 33, of Lakeland, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence. He remained in the Polk County Jail as of Sunday morning.

Trinity Hamilton was walking westbound off the roadway and off the shoulder on Idlewild Street near Leslie Drive when an older model white pickup truck veered off the roadway, onto the shoulder and struck her at about 4 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

"The child went into the ditch on the side of the road and the truck went back onto the roadway and behind the witness' car," the sheriff's office said.

Trinity fractured her jaw and dislocated her pelvis. She was transported to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa, where she is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff's office said.

A witness attempted to slow down to obtain a good description of the driver but the vehicle abruptly sped off in the opposite direction, the sheriff's office said.

Hull was located hours later after investigators received tips following the release of photos of his truck, which were taken by the witness prior to the crash.

