Child seriously injured in Lakeland hit-and-run

A witness snapped photos of a white Ford F-150 involved in the hit-and-run of an 11-year-old girl. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured Friday in a hit-and-run, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Trinity Hamilton was walking westbound off the roadway and off the shoulder on Idlewild Street near Leslie Drive when an older model white pickup truck veered off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck her at about 4 p.m., authorities said.

"The child went into the ditch on the side of the road and the truck went back onto the roadway and behind the witness' car," the sheriff's office said.

The witness attempted to slow down to obtain a good description of the driver but the vehicle abruptly sped off in the opposite direction, the sheriff's office said.

Trinity was transported to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa.

The vehicle is described as an older model two-door white Ford F-150 with what investigators believe is a black stripe or black tape on the hood. The truck may be missing the passenger side mirror and/or have damage to its front passenger headlamp area.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 863-298-6200.

