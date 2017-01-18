Church to name youth center after fallen Orlando police officer

Lieutenant Debra Clayton (Photo: WTSP)

AUBURNDALE, Fla. -- Lieutenant Debra Clayton’s faith was important to her. In fact, she drove almost 50 miles from Orlando to go to church at Winning Souls for the Kingdom in Auburndale.

She’d been worshipping there for the past two years and quickly had an impact.

“Even as her pastor, I can never say that I saw a day that she was angry,” Lizelle Bradley said. “I never saw a day. Even if she was going through something, you never knew it. She just had this smile about her.

"If you didn’t know her name, you knew who she was by her smile.”

When Bradley found out Clayton had been killed, she was heartbroken. The morning of the shooting, on Jan. 9, before police said which officer had been shot, Bradley texted Clayton.

“I said, 'are you okay?' And Debra, when I texted her, she (usually) answers back immediately, and I didn't get an answer,” Bradley said.

A few days later, she was officiating Clayton’s funeral.

As a police officer, Clayton worked to help young people in the community. In plainclothes, church leader Michon Chunn said she had the same mission.

“It's our dream to make sure the youth excel and do great, but this was something that she was very passionate about and we want to make sure that it's not forgotten,” Chunn said.

The church is building a youth center and naming it after Clayton, who played a big part in planning the facility but unfortunately won't get to see it finished.

“It's sad, yes. The saddest thing is that we won't see her again. That's the saddest thing,” Chunn said. “But the happiest thing is we know where she's going.”

The church has set up a GoFundMe to raise the money they need for the youth center, which they hope to break ground on next year.

