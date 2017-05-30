City implements new policy to avoid duplicate street names

Auburndale is implementing a new policy to avoid having street names that are too similar to each other.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WTSP) -- Reynaldo Sanchez loves where he lives, except when he has to explain to people how to get there.

“I live at Gandy Street and Gandy Road,” he said.

His mailbox is on Gandy Street, but his driveway is on Gandy Road. It’s so confusing, for years he thought he lived on Gandy Road, but his actual address is Gandy Street.

Sanchez jokes about how confusing it is, but on a serious note, he said he’s seen paramedics get turned around on his street.

Auburndale also has a Howard Street near downtown, and a Howard Road a few miles away.

Police Chief Chris Nelson said these types of intersections can make it difficult for first responders who are on their way to an emergency, when every second counts.

“Vital minutes can be taken if you're trying to figure out whether it's Gandy Street or Gandy Road or Gandy Avenue,” he explained. “That could mean the difference between somebody's life.”

Nelson recently got the city to change the way it names streets. From now on, when they're picking street names, the suggestions will be double checked to avoid duplicates.

He said he doesn’t know of any problems that arose because of duplicate street names, but he wanted to make sure no issues do in the future.

As for the existing duplicates, like Gandy Street and Gandy Road, Nelson said he’s not aware of any plans to change them, but it’s possible the city commission would do that.



© 2017 WTSP-TV