Couple steals elderly woman's purse, credit cards while looking at home listing

The Haines City Police Department is looking for a man and a woman they say stole an elderly woman’s purse during a viewing of her house.





The pair asked to look at the woman’s house, which was for sale. While inside, they took her purse and used her stolen credit cards around Haines City, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The police department posted pictures of the two people, as well as the red Jeep Cherokee they believe they’re driving.





If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to contact the Haines City Police Department.

