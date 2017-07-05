Crews help free Lakeland boy's middle finger wedged in desk

Crews helped free a Lakeland boy's middle finger from a school desk. (Photo: Lakeland Fire Department)

LAKELAND, Fla. – Crews with the Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue helped free a boy’s middle finger from a school desk last week.

The boy had his middle finger wedged into the metal parts of a school desk, according to a Facebook post from the Lakeland Fire Department.

“Show Mommy the finger that firefighters had to rescue out of a desk,” the boy’s mom said.

It’s likely the only time the boy will be able to get away with flipping someone off.

