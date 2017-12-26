Deputies investigate suspicious death at Lakeland home

Polk County emergency operators received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, about a man found dead in his home on East Peachtree Street, according to a news release. (Photo: Deborah Whiteside, 10News)

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A man's suspicious death is under investigation in a Lakeland neighborhood.

Polk County emergency operators received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, about a man found dead in his home on East Peachtree Street, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded and determined his death to be suspicious. Homicide detectives and the office's Crime Scene Investigators arrived thereafter and were seen through the morning Tuesday.

Details aren't yet known, including who the person is nor how they died.

The scene remains active, with investigators conducting interviews, working through the neighborhood and trying to find the man's next-of-kin to notify them of his death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

