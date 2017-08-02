Deputies investigate exotic fish theft in Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a woman who might've stolen hundreds of exotic fish from a fish farm in Lakeland.

David Wilcox, the owner of VW Fish Hatcheries in Lakeland, thought something fishy was up for the past few months. He suspected someone was stealing the fish he sells to pet stores, so he set up cameras.

He captured a woman going through bags used to contain fish. In one clip, the crook realizes she's being recorded. She takes down the camera, so she's not seen actually taking any fish.

Wilcox said it's hard to say how many fish were taken because they have so many in each tank. However, he told deputies it could've been anywhere from 400 to 1,000 neon fish.

They sell at pet stores for a buck apiece, Wilcox said, so he could be out at least $1000.

