Dog attacked, killed by another dog

Sofia was out for a walk when a pit bull-type of dog attacked and killed her. WTSP photo

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- Dog owners and parents in the Highlands in the Woods subdivision are concerned after a pit bull or pit bull mix attacked a family pet.

Charles Helman's wife took their 9-year-old Dachshund, Sofia, out in their backyard when another dog charged and attacked Sofia. His wife is OK, but Sofia didn't make it.

“We loved that dog a lot,” Helman said. “It's very tragic, very tragic what happened, and I don't want it to happen to anyone else.”

Polk County Animal Control has ramped up patrols in the area looking for the dog. The Helmans described it as a brown-and-white pit bull or pit bull mix with a red collar. It might be roaming around with other similar dogs.

In the quiet subdivision, neighbors are worried the vicious dog could still be around. Matthew Munchel has two young kids and two dogs. The fence around the neighborhood doesn't make him and his wife feel as secure anymore.

“She's talking about wanting to get something else to arm herself just in case something happened, and it's a little scary, especially when you think you're safe,” he said.

Munchel is not letting his dogs out in their front yard, and Helman isn't even letting his kids play outside for now. Helman misses the way things were.

They’re both hoping Animal Control catches the dog soon, so it can't attack again.





