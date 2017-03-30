FHP: RV crash blocking three lanes of SR 400 cleared

(Photo: Steve gaskins)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A vehicle pulling an RV trailer on SR 400 was traveling in the right lane when it suddenly drove onto the shoulder around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and tried to drive the vehicle back onto the road. The trailer jackknifed in the process, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The vehicle along with the RV trailer blocked all three lanes of SR 400 for nearly two hours until authorities were able to clear the roadway.

The driver later told the Florida Highway Patrol that he tried to swerve to avoid a vehicle which started to drive into his lane. The RV trailer had just been purchased.

