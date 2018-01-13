Fire training to start Monday at Lakeland airport

Training will run from 6-10 p.m. each night starting Monday and it will run through Saturday, Jan. 20. (Photo: Lakeland Fire Department)

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Lakeland Fire Department will host live fire training near Lakeland Linder Regional Airport starting Monday.

The fire department sent out a release to inform the public that there is no cause for alarm if they see fire or smoke near the training site on the southside of the airport.

Training will run from 6-10 p.m. each night starting Monday and it will run through Saturday, Jan. 20.

The live fire training simulates various emergency situations involving fuel spill situations and potential emergencies around aircrafts.

The training is performed each year to meet Federal Aviation Administration Code of Federal Regulations for the department’s Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting division.

The training site is not open to the public.

