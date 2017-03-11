Firefighters protect homes from Frostproof brush fire

Polk County Fire Rescue was dispatched about 1 p.n. to the fire on Acie Lane in south Frostproof. The fire came within 20 feet of the homes. Polk County Fire Rescue photos

BARTOW, Fla. -- Firefighters saved four homes from a brush fire on Saturday, but the brush fire is still burning.

Polk County Fire Rescue was dispatched about 1 p.n. to the fire on Acie Lane in south Frostproof. The fire came within 20 feet of the homes.

Fire Rescue warns that the 10- to 20-acre fire is still burning.

Firefighters saved four residential homes from a brush fire in south Frostproof. Polk County Fire Rescue was... https://t.co/x30zjY6LkJ — Polk Fire Rescue (@PolkFire) March 11, 2017

The Florida Forest Service is using tractors to create a fire line around the fire.

Firefighters from several agencies -- Frostproof, Fort Meade, and Polk County Fire Rescue -- fought the fire.

© 2017 WTSP-TV