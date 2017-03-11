WTSP
Close

Firefighters protect homes from Frostproof brush fire

10News Staff , WTSP 3:38 PM. EST March 11, 2017

BARTOW, Fla. -- Firefighters saved four homes from a brush fire on Saturday, but the brush fire is still burning.

Polk County Fire Rescue was dispatched about 1 p.n. to the fire on Acie Lane in south Frostproof. The fire came within 20 feet of the homes.

Fire Rescue warns that the 10- to 20-acre fire is still burning.

The Florida Forest Service is using tractors to create a fire line around the fire.

Firefighters from several agencies -- Frostproof, Fort Meade, and Polk County Fire Rescue -- fought the fire.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

I-75 reopening in Alligator Alley as brush fire smoke eases

WTSP

Brush fire reported in Pinellas

WTSP

Hundreds left without power following brush fire in Pasco

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories