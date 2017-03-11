Firefighters protect homes from Frostproof brush fire

BARTOW, Fla. -- Firefighters saved four homes from a brush fire on Saturday, but the brush fire is still burning.
Polk County Fire Rescue was dispatched about 1 p.n. to the fire on Acie Lane in south Frostproof. The fire came within 20 feet of the homes.
Fire Rescue warns that the 10- to 20-acre fire is still burning.
The Florida Forest Service is using tractors to create a fire line around the fire.
Firefighters from several agencies -- Frostproof, Fort Meade, and Polk County Fire Rescue -- fought the fire.
