Former Lakeland Mayor Buddy Fletcher dies

LAKELAND, Fla. – Former Lakeland Mayor Buddy Fletcher died Tuesday at the age of 84.

Fletcher served as mayor of Lakeland for 17 years. He served as a city commissioner before becoming mayor.

The Lakeland Police Department wrote the following post as tribute to Fletcher on its Facebook page on Tuesday night:

“Rest In Peace Mayor Buddy Fletcher.

Today Lakeland lost one of the great ones. Former Mayor Buddy Fletcher passed away today surround by those who loved him most.

Buddy served as our Mayor from 1993 until 2010. Our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife of 65 years, Weetsie, and his family and friends.

Thank you for your dedicated service to our City. We will never forget your kind heart.”

