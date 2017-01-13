Haines City on edge as hunt for suspected cop killer continues

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WTSP) -- This week, the Haines City Police Department posted to Facebook urging people to keep an eye out for Markeith Loyd, the man accused of killing an Orlando police officer, because he might have family in the area.

Police haven’t been able to confirm that information. They said two reported sightings of Loyd turned out to be false.

“They should be just alert and aware of their surroundings,” Acting Police Chief Jay Hopwood said. “If they do happen to see him, again, please call law enforcement immediately.”

People in one Haines City neighborhood know what it's like to have murder suspects on the loose. A manhunt came to an end in the Chanler Ridge subdivision two years ago this week.

Police say four men went on a crime spree, killing two people. Dozens of police cars filled the neighborhood.

“They come in up there at the entrance and they come all the way down around through here,” David Prater said. “I mean just lines of police cars. It was crazy.”

It's not something Prater or anyone in the neighborhood want to relive.

“It was scary,” he said. “We shouldn't have to live in fear like that.”

However, some people are once again, after seeing the police department’s post.

“People are on edge, because they say the guy's here and everybody's looking for him,” Prater explained. “They've got their eyes out, and they're scared.”

He said he went into a business downtown, and people were keeping their phones out in case they have to call 911.

Prater said nobody wants the manhunt for Loyd to end in Haines City.

“If he's already went that far, no telling how far he'll go,” Prater said.

