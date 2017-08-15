Haines City police introduce 'Smith and Wesson' as partners

HAINES CITY, Fla. – The Haines City Police Department has quite the dynamic duo working together.
Police officer David Smith and the large K-9 Wesson are new partners.
On Monday, the police department posted a picture of the two on its Facebook page.
“K9 Wesson is eager to meet you! He is Officer David Smith's new partner - if you see them around town, be sure to say hey! #SmithandWesson,” the post reads.
Perhaps the two were paired together in a nod to the arms manufacturing company Smith and Wesson.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs