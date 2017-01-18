Haines City resident to complain to City Commission about smell (Photo: WTSP)

Lots of people living in Haines City say they've had it. Fed-up with a new municipal sewage treatment plant and the foul odor they say has become overwhelming.

They plan to air their grievances this week in front of the City Commission over what’s in the air.

“There's days I can't even eat because it stinks so bad,” said Katrina Dowdy who works and lives within a mile of Haines City’s new sewage treatment facility that turns human waste into compost material.

Garbage. Dead animals. Rotting flesh. Just some of the words people have used to describe the stink that has permeated their neighborhood.

“We got to deal with the smell. And it stinks. And nobody's doing nothing,” said neighbor Mario Lopez.

It would be one thing, says Lopez, if it was just the smell. That would be bad. But he and others say they are also concerned about their health.

Christopher Gillilan says he was recently shooting hoops with his normally healthy 11-year-old son.

“We finish the game, and we started to walk off and I look at him and he didn't look right. And I said what's wrong with you, and he was wheezing – he says I don't know. My question,” said Gillilan, “Is would anybody have this next to their home?”

Katrina Dowdy, who lives and works down the street says she shot pictures Wednesday morning of sludge on the road.

“I've had rashes all over me, raspy voice, coughing, irritation, watery eyes...” said Dowdy.

Neighbors say they plan to formally complain to City Commissioners Thursday night at their 7:00 p.m. meeting.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environmental Protection has come out to test the facility, and while urging city officials to do a better job containing the smell, they did not find any health threats.

“We're going to look into it for them, and be sure that the facility is in compliance,” said State Rep. Sam Killebrew (R) District 41, who met with a handful of residents Wednesday.

City officials say they're already looking into adding a system to capture emissions at an estimated cost of around $150,000.

Neighbors hope it works, promising to raise a stink of their own until it's fixed.

“It's too much,” said Lopez, “People say 'oh, there's no smell'. But they are not living here.”

A representative for the company that operates the plant for the city, NuTerra, says it has operated in compliance with state standards. They also say they have set up a 24/7 hotline for neighbors to call anytime they smell an odor, and have made crews available to several homeowners in the area to test the air-quality at no cost.

