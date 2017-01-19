Haines City residents, plant owner square off before commission

HAINES CITY, Fla. – City commissioners heard the complaints from more than a dozen people who live or work near a new sewage treatment plant here.

Those people came out in force at Thursday night’s city commission meeting to demand action. They say the smell coming from the plant is overwhelming and debilitating.

“We got to deal with the smell. And it stinks. And nobody's doing anything,” said neighbor Mario Lopez.

Phyllis Hall told commissioners that she suffers from asthma and moderate COPD. She says things have become worse since the plant opened in August. Hall says there are times she has to use her inhaler after just walking to her car.

Commissioners agree that it stinks. Three out of four say they personally have smelled the problem.

The company that owns the plant, BCR Environmental Corp., also spoke out. CEO Aaron Zahn says the plant meets environmental guidelines from both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Zahn explained to residents that the company has installed a new air filtration system to clear the air in its main facility. He says they are in the process of designing a second filtration system to “scrub the air” coming from the area where treated waste “cures.”

“It’s ambient air over exceptional quality treated material," he said. "There is no regulation requiring us to treat that material, however, we’re going to go above and beyond because we do, as I mentioned, want to be a good steward of the community.”

Zahn told commissioners he hopes to know when exactly that will be in place within the month.

In an effort to help those affected, commissioners agreed to set a public workshop. They’ll discuss what the city can do if the odor persists.

The DEP has tested the facility, and while urging city officials to do a better job containing the smell, they did not find any health threats

Zahn is adamant that neither the plant nor the odor is causing any health problems.

“We can say definitely it’s not causing any health problems,” he said.

DEP representatives told 10News that anyone experiencing health problems they believe have been caused by the air quality should contact the Florida Department of Health.

