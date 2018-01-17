High School student to run for Polk County school board

Kala Tedder is just 18 years old, but she says she's ready to take on public office.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- A school board candidate in Polk County is getting a lot of attention, because she's still a student.

“I’ve also gotten some people saying that I shouldn't run because of my age, but I mean, that's to be expected,” Tedder said in an interview during a break from class.

The senior at George Jenkins High School says her youth is actually her biggest strength.

“I've experienced being a student recently, and I know what being a student is like these days,” she explained.

Tedder wants to improve teacher retention, create a student liaison position and reduce the number of standardized tests kids take.

“For instance, I've had to personally take a standardized test in dance,” she said.

Tedder’s already involved in political and extracurricular organizations. She figured running for office is a win-win.

“Either way, I'm running for office at a young age, and I'm making connections within the community,” she explained.

When she decided to run, she reached out to teachers, who encouraged her to take the leap.

“It's what she wants to do with her life, and I think it's a good way for her to get her feet wet,” AP United States History teacher Matthew Braly said.

Tedder still has to collect more than 4,000 petition signatures to even get on the ballot. By election day in August, this precocious politician will also be a high school graduate.

“I mean, I'm 18. It's crazy, but why not?” she asked. “Why not take a chance?”

Right now, Tedder's only challenger is Sarah Fortney. She teaches at a middle school in Auburndale. The long-time incumbent Hazel Sellers hasn't announced whether she'll seek re-election yet.

