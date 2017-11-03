Lakeland City Commission votes to cancel public forum for Confederate statue

The Confederate statue in Lakeland's Munn Park has stood there for more than a century.

LAKELAND, Fla. – The Lakeland City Commission voted Friday to cancel a planned forum on the Confederate Statue at Munn Park.

The city commission voted 5-2 to cancel the Nov. 14 forum because of special interest groups outweighed local voices.

Initially, the city commission had planned to hold the forum on whether to move, modify or leave the 35-foot statue.

On Thursday, the organization Save Southern Heritage Florida called on the commission to only allow people from Polk County to speak at the public forum.

After relocation of other Confederate statues in Hillsborough and Manatee counties, there’s been a push to move the Polk County statue too.

The Polk County statue was erected in 1910, and it depicts an anonymous Confederate soldier.

