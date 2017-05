A couple stopped by the Lakeland Fire Department because their dachshund’s head was stuck in a car part for hours. (Photo: Lakeland Fire Department)

LAKELAND, Fla. - Firefighters in Lakeland helped free a dog stuck in a car part on Sunday.

Firefighters helped free the dog with their “highly specialized tools,” according to a Facebook post.

