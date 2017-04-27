Lakeland high schooler helps save man's life

(Photo: Grady Trimble, WTSP)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTSP) -- A Kathleen High School student is credited with helping save a man's life.

Jacob Phillippi, 17, is a junior in the school's Sports Medicine program. He said he was in the right place at the right time when he pulled up to a crash scene in January.

A motorcyclist ran into the side of an RV, which was making an illegal left turn, according to information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Phillippi and an off-duty police officer rushed out to help. The officer got an AED, and Phillippi stabilized the victim's head.

Phillippi credits what he learned in Sports Medicine classes for being able to jump into action, almost instinctually. The crash victim, Adam Birk, credits Phillippi for saving his life.

Birk suffered a broken arm, broken ribs, a broken jaw, and several other injuries. He met Phillippi for the first time this week to thank him for what he did.

